Woman, 33, poisons husband’s soup with weedicides in Upper wEST

The police in Hamlin in the Upper West Region are on a man-haunt for a 30-year old woman for allegedly poisoning the husband to death.

The suspect, Mariam Yakubu, reportedly prepared a meal for the husband and allegedly poisoned it with weedicides.

Disclosing the circumstances which led to the action of the suspect, Abubakar Nuhu, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the suspect who has been married to the husband, Issahaku Mohammed, 33, for 10 years, poisoned him over money-related issues.

According to Abubakar Nuhu, the woman a petty trader was operating an account with the husband as a signatory and it made it difficult for her to withdraw money from the account.

He disclosed that anytime the suspect goes to the bank to withdraw money, she was asked to go the husband for him to sign before she could withdraw.

However, the husband took advantage of the situation and prevented the wife from withdrawing money from her account.

The situation he said became murkier leading to a long separation between the two.

But the wife is said to have called the husband claiming she had forgiven him and wanted them back as a married couple.

The husband accepted and as a sign of their reunion, the wife prepared a soup for the husband but unknowingly to him, the wife had poisoned the soup.