World Bank Country Director cautions over debt levels

The World Bank Country Director Pierre Frank LaPorte has expressed worry over what he termed as Ghana’s rising debt levels.

In his view, the situation places Ghana at pre-HIPC levels and must be checked to prevent the figure from escalating further.

Mr. LaPorte further warned that the government’s increased borrowing to pay outstanding debts and not to be re-invested is risky for an emerging economy like Ghana.

The current debt as of May this year stood at about GHS200 million – translating into about US$38.8 billion.

External debts according to the Central Bank accounts for US$20.5 billion.

Commenting on the figures, the World Bank official said: “Actually, the World Bank is quite concerned about the recent trend in debt. We see across Africa debt is rising and we may be returning to HIPC levels of debt, where debt was unsustainable. All the gains from the HIPC initiative are being eroded.

Borrowing is necessary for development, but we have to consider sustainability. Africa has to be careful and Ghana is no exception. We have to consider domestic and external debt because when the economy is in balance and foreign currency is not an issue.

A country can repay its external debt but there has to be a balance so not too much of your foreign exchange reserves are being used to service debt,” he noted.

He was speaking at the World Bank’s Economic Marathon on Thursday afternoon, expressed worry about the situation.