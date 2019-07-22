You want to construct a national cathedral when your mental hospitals are leaking; who does that?-Queenmother

The Apegyahemaa of Aburi, Nana Abena Adobea II, has launched scathing attacks on the government over its decision to construct a national cathedral and the suspended plan by parliament to construct a new chamber at the neglect of mental health in Ghana.

Speaking as a special guest at the launch of a fundraising initiative by a non-for profit organization-Forever True Friends- to help construct a theatre for the Pantang Hospital, the queen mother bemoaned the poor conditions under which medical officers treat mental health patients in our mental health facilities.

In the view of the traditional ruler, it makes no sense for any serious government to pump in money into having a national cathedral or parliamentary chamber constructed when our mental health hospitals are in a deplorable state.

She stressed on the need for government to pay critical attention to mental health.

Making reference to countries such as the United States of America, she said mental health has been given critical attention with state of the art facilities constructed to manage such situations.

‘’I am not a politician and does not have any affiliation to any political party but I think the idea for a new chamber and the cathedral must be dropped. The deplorable hospital where these patients are kept is not good. They are also human beings just like us. Human beings are kept at these hospitals hence the need for us to take a critical look at mental health. Being in a mental health facility is like living in prison but we can provide them with better services,’’ she said.

She also bemoaned the no bed syndrome and wondered why people would be sitting on the floors in hospitals and yet we have leaders planning to construct a cathedral and a new parliamentary chamber.

“Of what use is the cathedral? What is more important than human life? We are testing mental health issues as a joke. Are the parliamentarians going to sleep in the chamber? The patients in these hospitals sleep there and we should treat them with care and love, ” she added.

She also used the opportunity to advocate against the abuse tramadol, marijuana, and other substance abuses because they contribute to mental illness.