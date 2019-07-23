Youth in Afforestation to demonstrate if they don’t get paid arrears by Sunday

The Youth in Afforestation has served notice of a demonstration should the government fail to pay them their outstanding arrears.

The arrears, which they claim ranges between 4-7 months have left many of them in serious financial crisis.

Vice President of the aggrieved workers, Charles Oppong said, ‘’they owe some of us 7 months. We don’t money to take care of families and yet, we have worked without pay.”

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that efforts to get authorities to pay them their arrears have proved futile hence the decision to demonstrate.

He revealed the workers would demonstrate and move to the office of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John and other ministries to express their frustration and demand for their unpaid arrears.

The government employed some twenty thousand young men and women across the country to help manage the country’s forests, combat desertification and tackle land degradation.

Speaking at the launch of the Youth in Afforestation Programme on Monday, 13th August 2018, t the Jubilee Park, Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo stated that the launch of the programme is in line with the NPP’s 2016 manifesto commitment of reforestation, forest rehabilitation and for, st protection activities.

He noted further that the importance of the Youth in Afforestation Programme should not be lost on anyone, saying, “what we make of our natural resources would be what determines our existence.”

The President reaffirmed that his government is in full support of every action that prevents forest degradation and deforestation.

“It is my hope that in the next ten years, God willing, Ghana will be green again, as all trees, which are being planted today, will be nurtured to grow and increase the forest cover, and help us also to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged the twenty thousand young men and women employed in the programme to be diligent in the discharge of their duties, stressing that “all the trees you are planting today will go a long way to saving our lives and the lives of generations unborn.”