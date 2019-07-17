Youth & Sports Minister touts Ghana as leader of youth development in Africa at opening ceremony of APAYE

The Sports Minister Mr. Isaac K. Asiamah has said the government is playing a lead role in youth development in the country.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of a Validation Meeting of Africa Plan of Action for Youth Empowerment (APAYE) held at the Head-Office of National Youth Authority (NYA).

It is expected that the meeting shall provide an action plan and strategic roadmap to guide and direct the youth development agenda on the African continent.

The Validation Meeting of the Africa Plan of Action For Youth Employment is being organised by the National Youth Authority in Collaboration with the African Union Commission.

The minister stressed that the development of Africa depends on how we, “as present leaders build the capacity of the youth today to completely take up the mantle of leadership tomorrow.”

He said available statics points to Africa as the youngest population in the world and this is considered to be an incredible and invaluable asset worth investing in since an increasing and productive working age signifies strong economic growth.

The minister was delighted that this historic and concrete step to further strengthen our understanding, expand our frontiers of Africa’s Youth Development Agenda as well as deepen the discourse of the continent’s youth development strategy is being undertaken through the validation of the Africa Plan for Youth Empowerment.

This he noted will in the long run aid policymakers within African Union Member States in designing and implementing youth policy and programmes at continental, regional and national levels.

He commended the NYA boss, Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, for the immense role he has played in giving the authority a facelift.

He said Ghana has become an enviable country when it comes to youth development.

He said Ghana has also been recognised as a country with interest towards the growth and development of the youth.

He cited the free senior high school policy as one of the initiatives by government that has gained international recognition making Ghana an enviable country in Africa and the world at large.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri expressed joy for this kind gesture given to Ghana as many African countries were bidding to host this Validation programme on youth policy development.

He said the validation workshop was originally scheduled to be organised in Kenya but later, the African Union chose Ghana as the favourite due to its enviable record in youth policy.

He said the workshop would afford to participate in counties to compare and contrast policies that would benefit the entire content.

He was extremely happy the method adopted by his outfit towards redefining youth policy in Ghana, is the same method adopted for the continent.

He further expressed joy because the lead consultant who was contacted by the NYA to embark on the policy review was the same person employed the AU for the validation workshop in Ghana.