“You’ve Fulfilled Most Of Your Promises To Us” – Assin Owirenkyi Chief

The Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, has thanked the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for fulfilling a majority of the promises he made to the Ghanaian people in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

According to Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, “If we decide to list all the things that you have done for us, we will sit here until morning. Ever since you assumed the high office, we believe that you have fulfilled most of the promises you made to the people of this nation. God bless you!”

The Assin Owirenkyi Chief made this known on Friday, 26th July, 2019, when President Akufo-Addo visited Assin Breku as part of his 3-day tour of the Central Region.

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI indicated that “with the amount of poverty in this area, we are extremely grateful to you for enforcing the Free SHS policy, to ensure that our children can also go to school.”

He continued, “We know the number of children that could be educated to the Senior High level before Free SHS was introduced, and we also know the number of children who now have that opportunity. Here in this municipality, I dare say that the number has doubled and yet their parents have not paid a dime.”

The Assin Owirenkyi Chief requested for a Nursing and Midwifery Training College to be constructed for the area.

“We have been asking for this for a long time. Sometimes we see a little progress and then it retrogresses. However, we know that once the President has heard about it, he will give the necessary support to make sure it sees the light of day,” he added.

At Assin Jakai, Oseadeayo Kow Antwi Barima, the Chief of the Atandansu Traditonal Area, expressed the appreciation of his people to the President for “all the work you are doing to better the living standards of my people and the Ghanaian people.”

“The Free SHS policy, the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, the Rearing for Food and Jobs initiative, 1-District-1-Factory, are all policies that are geared towards benefitting the country. These are all good policies, so we, the Chiefs, are solidly behind you,” he said.

The Chief appealed to Government to assist the community in the establishment of a cassava processing factory in Assin South, which, he said, will provide jobs for some 2,000 inhabitants of the area.

Oseadeayo Kow Antwi Barima noted that “Ghanaians are, naturally, not patient. If Ghanaians had the spirit of patience, a time will come where they will appreciate the good works you are doing for them. My advice to you is that do not listen to the negative comments of some people. Forge ahead, the chiefs and people of Assin South are behind you, work hard and bring progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people.”